The rest of your Saturday evening will feature overcast skies will occasional sprinkles. Temperatures will hold steady in the 70s before gradually falling into the upper-60s overnight. Hit or miss showers will be possible after midnight as moisture surges northward. Rainfall amount will remain on the light side through Sunday morning.
Another round of rain and storms will move across the area on Sunday as a cold front slowly approaches from the north. The afternoon and evening will be the best time frame for storms. Heavy downpours and an occasional boom of thunder will be possible. High temperatures will top out in the lower-80s.
Who is ready for a taste of fall? Well, Monday looks to be your day! Drier and cooler air will settle into the region throughout the day, keeping daytime temperatures locked into the 70s. We will quickly fall into the 50s Monday night, making it the coolest night since late Spring!
The rest of the week will feature plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper-80s.
