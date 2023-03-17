Happy St. Patrick's Day! Scattered light rain and drizzle will continue this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. Additional rainfall amounts will be light, but wet roadways will remain an issue through the early evening. Temperatures will briefly reach the lower-60s this afternoon before falling back into the 50s after the cold front passes to our east. Conditions will improve this evening as the rain moves out, but it will be chilly if you are heading out to any St. Patrick's Day events!
A Freeze Warning will go into effect Saturday morning as temperatures fall below freezing behind the cold front. Freezing mornings will continue Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Saturday and Monday mornings will be hard freezes, with many communities starting the day in the low to mid 20s. Remember to protect any sensitive vegetation and bring your potted plants inside for the next several nights.
Temperatures will rebound next week, with daytime highs returning to the 60s and 70s Wednesday and Thursday.
