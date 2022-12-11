Happy Sunday! Light rain showers and pockets of drizzle will gradually end this evening, but the dreary conditions will continue. Patchy fog will develop after sunset, with temperatures holding steady in the 50s. Areas of fog will persist overnight as low temperatures drop into the upper 40s. Use caution on the roadways if you have plans to be out and about this evening!
Dry conditions will return Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s. The dry streak will be short-lived as our next weather maker arrives Wednesday. Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday, possibly lingering into Thursday morning. Rainfall totals will be impressive, ranging from 1-2" across much of the area.
Behind this system, much colder air will begin to filter in Thursday night into the weekend. There could even be a few mountain snow showers Friday night into Saturday. Any accumulations look unlikely at this point.
For the latest, download the Local 3 weather app.