Happy Sunday! The rest of your Sunday will feature dreary conditions with pockets of drizzle and fog. Visibility will drop to less than a mile at times this evening, so be careful if you plan to be out and about! Cloud cover will decrease tonight, with temperatures falling into the 30s by Monday morning.
Dry conditions and sunshine will return Monday. Temperatures will be close to average, with highs reaching the lower 50s. Warmer air will take over by mid-week as temperatures return to the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Our next round of rain and storms will arrive Thursday as another cold front approaches the region. A few lingering showers will be possible Friday morning before dry weather returns for your weekend.
