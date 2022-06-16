We will be in Storm Alert Weather mode again today as dangerous heat and humidity continue across the Tennessee Valley. High temperatures will reach near-record territory, topping out in the upper-90s. Heat indices will range from 105 to 110 degrees this afternoon.
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to an elevated risk for heat illness, especially during the afternoon and evening. Be sure to take frequent breaks from work or exercise, stay hydrated, and avoid leaving your children or pets in hot vehicles.
There will be a chance for a few storms this afternoon, mainly in the higher terrain east of I-75. Most of us will stay dry and hot throughout the day.
Dangerous heat and humidity levels will continue into Friday. Highs will reach the mid to upper-90s with heat indices between 101 and 107 degrees. Friday will feature a slightly better chance of pop-up afternoon storms as a weak cold front approaches the area. Comfortable temperatures and lower humidity will settle into the area this weekend as the cold front passes to our south!