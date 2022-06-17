Today is another Storm Alert Weather Day! We will be tracking another day of dangerous heat and humidity and the potential of strong to severe storms. An approaching cold front will arrive this afternoon, sparking pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The storm coverage will be scattered at best, but any storm that develops could contain gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning. The timing for storms will be between 1-7 PM.
The heat and humidity will be another concern for Friday as high temperatures reach the mid-90s with heat index values between 100-105 degrees. Be sure to take frequent breaks from work or exercise, stay hydrated, and avoid leaving your children or pets in hot vehicles.
This weekend will be much more comfortable as drier air filters into the Tennessee Valley. Daytime highs will return to the lower-90s in addition to a noticeable drop in the humidity.
The break in the heat will be short-lived as temperatures ramp up next week. Triple-digit heat will be a real possibility at some point next week!