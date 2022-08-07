A wet pattern will continue to be in place Monday through Thursday. The highest coverage of thunderstorms will be during the afternoon and evening each day. Localized flooding will be possible with the slower-moving storms throughout the week. Higher rain chances will keep temperatures in the 80s.
A cold front will pass through late Thursday, ushering in drier air Friday into the weekend. Consider this weekend a mini preview of fall with temperatures in the 80s and lower humidity!
