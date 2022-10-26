Happy Wednesday! After picking up much needed rain Tuesday evening, dry conditions will return for your Wednesday. We will start the day with temperatures in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies. This afternoon will be a slow warmup as highs struggle to push above 60 degrees. The cloud cover will hold on for much of the day, with sunshine trying to peek through this evening. Skies will clear out tonight as lows fall into the low to mid-40s.
Thursday and Friday will feature fantastic fall weather as highs reach the lower-70s. There will be plenty of sunshine on Thursday, with cloud cover gradually increasing during the day on Friday.
Our next weather maker will arrive Saturday night into Sunday as low-pressure tracks across the Ohio Valley. Scattered showers will likely hold off until after midnight Saturday and continue throughout the day on Sunday. Additional rainfall amounts of up to half an inch will be possible. The thick cloud cover and increased rain chances will keep temperatures locked into the 60s Saturday and Sunday. Dry conditions and fall-like temperatures will resume on Monday.
