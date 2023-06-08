Good morning, today will have falling humidity paired with cooler temperatures. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Some clouds early this morning will quickly turn to a mostly sunny day. There will be haze from Canadian wildfire smoke once again. However, it won’t be quite as dense as yesterday. The Air Quality Index will be in the Moderate category at 80. Like yesterday, the North Carolina Division of Air Quality has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for all counties, including Cherokee County, through midnight.
Tonight will fall to the 50s, even upper 40s possible in our eastern mountain communities with a mostly clear sky. Friday and Saturday will be stunning! Friday will have dry, refreshing air with highs near 84. Saturday will be a little warmer, hitting 88, as humidity stays low. Both days will have abundant sunshine. Then, scattered rain/storm chances will return for Sunday and Monday with highs of 85 and 82, respectively.