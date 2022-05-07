Happy Saturday! Skies will remain mostly cloudy this evening, with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-60s. A few spotty areas of drizzle will be possible along the Plateau before 8 PM, but any additional rainfall will be non-impactful. Skies will gradually clear tonight as lows drop down into the lower-50s.
Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures warming back into the mid-70s. A full day of sunshine will return Monday as afternoon highs push into the 80s.
Tuesday through Friday will be sunny, with highs ranging from the mid to upper-80s each afternoon. Temperatures will be about 5-7 degrees above average throughout the week. A few showers will return to the forecast by the weekend.
