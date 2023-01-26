Happy Thursday! A cold day is in store for the Tennessee Valley, with high temperatures only reaching the 30s and 40s this afternoon. Gusty winds of 20-25 mph will keep wind chill values in the mid 30s during the warmest part of the day. A few quick bursts of snow will rotate through the area this afternoon, mainly impacting mountain and plateau communities. Impacts will be minimal, but a quick dusting on elevated surfaces will be possible. Cloud cover will clear out tonight with temperatures dropping into the 20s areawide.
Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs rebounding to the mid 50s by Saturday afternoon. Enjoy the dry weather because another round of rain will arrive Saturday night into Sunday.
Additional rain chances will be around next week as we enter another active period of weather.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.