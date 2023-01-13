Scattered snow showers will continue this evening, especially for communities in higher elevations.
Cumberland Plateau Impacts: Scattered snow showers will continue this evening, with gusty winds up to 30 mph. There could be a few bursts of heavy snow across portions of Bledsoe, Grundy, Marion, Sequatchie, and Van Buren Counties. These areas could pick as much as 1-3" of snow before the snow showers end Saturday morning. Slick spots will develop after sunset as temperatures drop into the 20s.
Eastern Mountain Impacts: Snow showers will lead to impact across portions of Cherokee, Gilmer, Fannin, Murray, and Polk Counties through Saturday morning. Up to 2" will be possible in these areas, mainly for elevations above 1500 feet. Some of the higher peaks in North Georgia could squeeze out up to 3" of snowfall. Watch out for slick roadways after sunset!
Valley: A few light snow/rain showers will be around through midnight. Warm surface temperatures will limit any accumulation in the valley.
Snow showers will end before sunrise Saturday morning, and the rest of the weekend will feature sunshine and chilly temperatures in the 40s and 50s.