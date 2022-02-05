Happy Saturday! It is a cold start to the weekend as we are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid-20s. Temperatures will reach the upper-30s to lower-40s this afternoon under sunny skies. Bundle up if you have plans to be out and about today!
Sunday will start cold again in the 20s. The sunshine will stick around, with highs topping out near 50 degrees.
The beginning of next week will be cool and dry, with highs in the low-50s and overnight lows dropping into the upper-20s. Wednesday through Friday will feature a slight warming trend as highs return to the upper-50s. A dry pattern will continue through next weekend, so enjoy the upcoming pleasant weather!
