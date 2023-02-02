Happy Groundhog Day! Pennsylvania's famous Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning, declaring six more weeks of winter. That is a timely prediction because it will feel like winter today, with cold and rainy conditions continuing for much of the day. Highs will range from the low to mid 40s, with Plateau communities only reaching the 30s. On-and-off rain showers will gradually taper off this evening as drier air works into the area. After the rain ends, overnight temperatures will drop below freezing.
Friday will feature a full day of sunshine for the first time in nearly a week! Temperatures will remain cold, only topping out in the 40s. Friday night will be the coldest night of the week as temperatures drop well into the 20s.
This weekend will feature fantastic February conditions. Each morning will start with a chill in the air, but afternoon temperatures will rebound into the 50s under a partly cloudy sky.
