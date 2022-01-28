Happy Friday! Cold air will return this afternoon as a cold front passes through the region. High temperatures will reach the low-40s in the Valley and struggle to push out of the 30s in the higher elevations. The front will bring a few snow showers to the Plateau and higher elevations, but there will not be a lot of moisture with this system, limiting impacts. Along with the front, winds will pick up this afternoon into the overnight hours. Layer up if you have outdoor plans over the next two days!
Tonight into Saturday morning will be bitterly cold. Temperatures will drop into the teens and low-20s with wind chill values in the single digits as we wake up Saturday morning. Highs will only warm into the 30s Saturday afternoon under sunny skies.
Mild temperatures will return Sunday into next week as highs return to the 50s. Rain chances will increase by the middle of the week.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.