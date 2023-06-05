Showers and storms will fade after sunset, with temperatures dropping into the 60s.
Monday will be another hot day, with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon, especially for the higher elevations outside of Chattanooga.
Tuesday and Wednesday will remain hot as highs approach 90 degrees afternoon. Pop-up storm chances will be around each afternoon, but the coverage will be low. Temperatures will turn slightly cooler Thursday and Friday as a back door cold front pushes the heat and humidity to our south.
