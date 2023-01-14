Happy Saturday! A few lingering snow flurries will be possible before 8 AM before we clear out by mid-morning. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day, with sunshine peeking out by this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the 30s and 40s, with wind chills values remaining close to freezing for much of the day. Tonight will be a hard freeze as temperatures drop into the 20s areawide.
We will rebound into the 50s Sunday and Monday as warmer air settles back into the region. Our next weather maker will arrive late Monday into Tuesday. Rainfall amounts will generally reach half an inch with this first system.
The active pattern will continue Wednesday into Thursday as another round of rain moves into the area. This second system will have more moisture with rainfall amounts of up to an inch possible by Thursday morning. High temperatures will reach the 60s Tuesday through Thursday as our abnormally warm January continues.
