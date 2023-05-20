Tonight will feature clearing skies with overnight lows dropping into the 50s and 60s.
Sunday will be the 'pick' day of the weekend as the sunshine returns. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s with lower humidity! It is shaping up to be a perfect day for Ironman 70.3.
Next week will be mainly quiet, with only a slim chance of a shower on Monday. Tuesday through Friday will remain dry with comfortable humidity for late May. Daytime highs will top out in the lower 80s each afternoon, with overnight lows in the 50s.