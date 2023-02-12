A brief burst of heavy snow left behind a nice coating of snow across portions of Bledsoe, Grundy, Marion, and Sequatchie Counties earlier today. The moisture is moving out, and conditions will improve this afternoon as temperatures rise into the 40s. Any snow still on the ground will melt quickly as the day progresses. The roadways should dry out sufficiently before temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s tonight.
Monday will feature a sunny sky and temperatures returning to the 60s. Tuesday is Valentine's Day, and you will LOVE the forecast. We are talking mid-60s with dry conditions!
Temperatures will remain warm Wednesday and Thursday as highs top out in the mid to upper 60s. There will be the potential for showers and storms on Wednesday as our next weather maker approaches from the west. Thursday looks to be the more impactful day as a cold front sweeps through the area. Ahead of the cold front, strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern, but we will get a better idea of the specific threats in the coming days.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.