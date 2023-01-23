Happy Monday! After a cloudy start to the day, the sunshine will make a return this evening. Temperatures will remain chilly, holding steady in the 40s for the rest of the day. A hard freeze is in store tonight as lows drop into the mid 20s.
Tuesday will be a pleasant day with sunshine and high temperatures topping out in the 50s. The pleasant weather will transition to rainy conditions Tuesday night as a strong system begins to move in our direction. Periods of moderate to heavy rain will break out after midnight and continue into Wednesday morning. Up to 1" of rainfall will be possible. The severe threat will stay well to our south, but gusty winds could become a problem Tuesday night into Wednesday. Gusts as high as 45 mph will impact the valley, while gusts could exceed 55 mph in the mountains. Make a plan to secure any loose outdoor items!
High-elevation snow showers will be possible on the backside of this system from Wednesday night into Thursday. The highest potential for accumulation will be along the TN/NC line. Conditions will begin to improve areawide Thursday night into Friday.
