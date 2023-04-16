Happy Sunday! Overnight rain showers left behind a good soaking for communities east of Chattanooga. Some areas picked up as much as half an inch of rain. There will be the potential for a few additional showers between 10 AM and 1 PM as a cold front moves through the Tennessee Valley. Additional rainfall will be brief and will be non-impactful. After the cold front passes to the east, it will turn breezy with wind gusts as high as 30 mph this afternoon. Daytime temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Chilly temperatures will return tonight as overnight lows drop into the 30s and 40s.
Monday will feature sunny skies and unseasonably cool temperatures, with highs only reaching the 60s. It will be breezy, with wind gusts as high as 30-35 mph. Dry conditions will continue Tuesday through Thursday, with high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s each afternoon. Rain chances will sneak back into the forecast by Friday.
