Good afternoon! After a night of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, conditions will continue to improve this afternoon. The cold front that brought a widespread 2-4" of rain is now pushing east of the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 40s this evening as colder air settles in. Sub-freezing temperatures will return tonight into Thursday morning as lows drop into the 20s and 30s. It's time to crank up the heat!
Thursday will be the coldest day of the week as high temperatures struggle to push out of the 40s. Temperatures will turn warmer on Friday as highs return to the mid 50s. Cloud cover will build back into the area Friday afternoon, with a few showers possible overnight.
Wet weather will return this weekend as frontal boundary stalls over the area. The active pattern will continue right into next week. An additional 1-2" of rainfall will be possible Saturday through Tuesday.
