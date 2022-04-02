Happy Saturday! Mostly cloudy skies have kept temperatures in check this afternoon. We will only warm a few more degrees, with most areas topping out in the low to mid-60s. Cloud coverage will begin to decrease over the next several hours! Tonight will feature mostly clear skies, with temperatures falling into the lower-40s.
Sunday and Monday will feature plenty of sunshine, with highs ranging from 69-74 degrees.
Our next weather maker will arrive Tuesday as low-pressure approaches from the west. Periods of rain and thunderstorms will be likely, especially during the morning and afternoon. There will be the potential for strong to severe storms, but the specific threats are unclear at this time.
Another round of storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. Another round of strong to severe storms will develop along the front. For now, it looks like damaging winds will be the main threat on Wednesday.
Conditions will begin to improve Thursday and Friday with another round of unseasonably cold air settling into the Tennessee Valley.
