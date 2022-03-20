Happy first day of Spring! Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s this evening before gradually falling into the 50s after sunset. Overnight lows will drop into the upper-30s under clear skies. Grab a light jacket if you have late evening plans!
A warming trend will continue into Monday as temperatures return to the 70s areawide. Our next weather maker will arrive Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Low pressure will develop to our west, bringing a cold front into the region late Tuesday. Periods of heavy rain will move into the area Tuesday night, along with the potential for a few thunderstorms. There could be a few strong to severe storms, but for now, it looks like the highest severe threat will remain to our south. 1-3" of rain will be possible with locally higher amounts.
Conditions will improve by Thursday, with cooler temperatures settling in for the end of the week. Highs will return to the lower-60s with overnight lows dipping into the 30s through Saturday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.