I hope everyone had a great weekend! Tonight, lows will drop into the mid to upper-30s under mostly cloudy skies. Patchy frost will be possible by Monday morning, especially in the higher elevations.
Temperatures will remain slightly below average Monday as highs only reach the lower-60s. Southerly flow will return Tuesday, leading to a significant warm-up into the mid-70s.
Our next weather maker will arrive Wednesday night, bringing heavy rain and the potential of a few thunderstorms to the area. Gusty winds between 25-35 mph will develop Wednesday afternoon ahead of the approaching system. For now, the severe threat looks to remain to our west. However, a few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out at this time. Rainfall amounts will range from 1-1.5" through Thursday morning.
Conditions will gradually improve Thursday, with seasonable temperatures settling in for the end of the week.
