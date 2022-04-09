Happy Saturday! It is a chilly Spring morning across the Tennessee Valley, with temperatures starting in the 30s under cloudy skies. A few snow showers will be around this morning in the higher elevations. Any accumulations will be along the Tennessee/North Carolina state line, where 1-3" will be possible. The rest of the area will be dealing with chilly, breezy conditions with high temperatures ranging from the upper-40s to lower-50s. Dress in layers if you have outdoor plans today!
Tonight, areas of frost will develop across much of the area as temperatures drop into the 30s. It will be a good idea to bring in any potted plants before going to bed tonight!
Sunday and Monday will feature much warmer temperatures as highs return to the 70s. Temperatures will approach the 80-degree mark Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few afternoon showers possible. Rain chances will increase Thursday into Friday as deep Gulf moisture returns to the region.
