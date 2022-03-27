Happy Sunday! Gusty winds and low humidity will lead to an elevated wildfire risk through this evening. It will be a good idea to hold off on outdoor burning! Tonight, lows will drop into the mid-30s under mostly clear skies. Patchy frost will be possible by Monday morning.
Temperatures will remain slightly below average Monday as highs only reach the lower-60s. Southerly flow will return Tuesday, leading to a significant warm-up into the mid-70s.
Our next weather maker will arrive Wednesday night, bringing heavy rain and the potential of a few thunderstorms to the area. Gusty winds between 25-35 mph will develop Wednesday afternoon ahead of the approaching system. For now, the severe threat looks to remain to our west. Rainfall amounts will range from 1-1.5" through Thursday morning.
Conditions will gradually improve Thursday, with seasonable temperatures settling in for the end of the week.
