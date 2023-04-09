Happy Easter! Beautiful weather will continue this evening, with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Cloud cover will be minimal tonight, allowing temperatures to drop quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Patchy frost will be possible for mountain communities east of the I-75 corridor.
Monday through Thursday will feature a warming trend, with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s by mid-week. Dry weather will stick around through Thursday, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. The pollen count will be high throughout the week, so be mindful of that if you have outdoor plans.
A weak disturbance will bring our next chance of scattered showers and storms Friday. The active weather will likely stick around throughout the weekend, with more rain chances late Saturday into Sunday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.