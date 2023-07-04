Good morning and happy 4th of July! If you’re starting your day early, watch for patchy dense fog this morning, especially in valley locations. Temperatures will be comfortable outside around sunrise in the upper 60s to low 70s with afternoon highs today in the mid to upper 80s under a generally mostly cloudy sky. Thankfully, rain chances and the risk for severe weather have decreased for today with only a few scattered showers/storms possible. A lot of locations will remain dry for Independence Day, but it will be muggy. Sunset is at 8:59pm ET tonight with temperatures in the upper 70s for fireworks time around 9:30/10 o’clock.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s again. Wednesday and Thursday will both have a nice mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms and highs in the upper 80s to 91. The risk for an isolated severe storm will return on Wednesday. Friday through Sunday will be more of the same with partly sunny skies, scattered showers/storms, and highs near 90. All are very seasonable and normal for early July.