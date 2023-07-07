Good morning, we will have a slight break from those recent summertime storms and downpours today with only a few isolated showers/storms possible. Most of today will be partly sunny, muggy, and very warm with highs from 85-91. The heat index will peak from about 94-98. Enjoy your summer Friday!
Tonight, temperatures will fall through the 80s this evening, and then overnight lows will range from 65-71 with a partly cloudy sky.
Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers/storms possible during the daytime. It will be hot in the upper 80s to low 90s. Then, rain coverage will increase Saturday night after about 7pm ET. The greater scattered storm chances will continue on Sunday, especially Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday will be a little cooler in the mid-80s.
Monday will have a few additional scattered storms with highs near 88. Tuesday and Wednesday dry out with a mostly sunny sky and only an isolated shower chance. Both days will be hot in the low 90s.