Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong storms this evening. Showers and storms will begin developing to our west along a cold front this afternoon. The line of storms will arrive in the Tennessee Valley around 6 PM and move out of the area by 11 PM. There will be the potential for a few embedded severe storms along the main line of storms. The primary severe threats will be gusty winds and small hail. A brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out but is very unlikely. Ahead of the cold front, it will also be quite windy. Valley wind gusts could exceed 30 mph, while mountain locations could be dealing with gusts of over 45 mph. Secure any loose outdoor items before heading to work this morning!
Rain chances will quickly taper off Tuesday night, with dry weather returning for Wednesday. Dry conditions will continue through Friday, with high temperatures reaching the upper-60s to mid-70s each day. Rain chances will come back into the picture by the weekend.
