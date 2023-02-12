Happy Sunday! We are waking up to a cold, rainy morning across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures will hold steady in the lower 40s, with some areas dropping into the 30s along the Plateau. There will be the potential for a few snowflakes in our Plateau communities this morning, but warm road temperatures will limit any impacts. Rain and any snow mixing in will end this afternoon as the low-pressure system moves to our east. Cloud cover will clear out tonight, with lows dropping below freezing.
Monday will feature a sunny sky and temperatures returning to the 60s. Tuesday is Valentine's Day, and you will LOVE the forecast. We are talking mid-60s with dry conditions!
Temperatures will remain warm Wednesday and Thursday as highs top out in the mid to upper 60s. There will be the potential for showers and storms on Wednesday as our next weather maker approaches from the west. Thursday looks to be the more impactful day as a cold front sweeps through the area. Ahead of the cold front, strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern, but we will get a better idea of the specific threats in the coming days.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.