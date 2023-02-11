Happy Saturday! The first part of your day will be dry, with cloud cover increasing throughout the afternoon. It will be breezy with gusts as high as 25-30 mph. Temperatures will reach the 50s before falling back into the 40s this evening. Periods of rain will develop after 4 PM and continue tonight as our next weather maker moves into the area. There will be the potential that snow mixes in tonight, mainly for the higher elevations.
RAIN/SNOW POTENTIAL:
Valley: Overnight forecast model guidance has trended warmer with this system, so the snow potential isn't looking great for the valley. There could be a few wet flakes mixing in at times, but temperatures will be too warm for any impacts. The main concern will be ponding on the roadways as rainfall over 1" will be possible.
Cumberland Plateau: The Cumberland Plateau will begin as rain tonight, with some areas transitioning to a rain/snow mix early Sunday morning. Temperatures will likely stay above freezing, limiting any impacts. However, a few pockets of colder air could lead to a quick coating of snow.
Eastern Mountains: The best potential for accumulating snow will be along the TN/NC line in elevations above 3500'. Several inches of wet snow will be possible in these areas, with higher amounts on the peaks. The mountains of North Georgia could also pick up a few inches of snow if the transition from rain to snow occurs.
There is still uncertainty with this system, so continue to check back for updates!