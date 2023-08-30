Good morning, today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy as our area will be covered with the outer extent of Hurricane Idalia’s cloud deck. Idalia will make landfall along the Florida Big Bend coastline this morning as a major hurricane. Wind, storm surge, and inland flooding from rain are all risks for Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.
Back here locally, we’ll experience minimal effects. In addition to the clouds, today will be breezy with wind from the northeast gusting around 20-25mph. Areas southeast of Chattanooga will also experience some PM showers from Idalia’s outer rainbands. Our eastern mountain communities have received heavy rainfall in the past 48 hours, so localized flooding may happen. Highs today will generally range from 80-85.
Humidity will gradually fall today into tonight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. The weather will be beautiful on Thursday with a mostly sunny sky and highs around 85. Friday will be partly sunny with a very slim stray shower chance, highs in the mid-80s.
The Labor Day weekend looks fabulous. Each day will have plentiful sunshine with only a few clouds. Highs will gradually bump up at 89 on Saturday, 91 on Sunday, and 92 on Monday.