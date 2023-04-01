Temperatures will hold steady in the 70s this evening before falling after sunset. Strong winds will continue this evening as a low-pressure system tracks to our north. Wind gusts of 40-45 mph will continue, with even higher gusts in our mountain communities. Tree damage and power outages will remain a concern through tonight.
The wind will gradually die down tonight, and temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s. A few areas of patchy frost will be possible outside of Chattanooga Sunday morning. Despite the chilly start, temperatures will rebound into the 70s by Sunday afternoon. It is shaping up to be a fantastic Sunday to be out and about!
An active weather pattern will return next week with multiple rounds of rain Monday through Friday. We are monitoring the risk for strong to severe storms Wednesday into Thursday. It is too early for specifics, but continue to check in for updates.
