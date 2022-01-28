Happy Friday! Cold air will return this afternoon as a cold front passes through the region. High temperatures will reach the low-40s in the valley and struggle to push out of the 30s in the higher elevations. Snow showers will develop late this afternoon into the evening hours. A quick dusting to an inch will be possible along the Plateau. Areas above 4,000 feet along the TN/NC state line could pick up 2-5" of snow. As for the valley, only a few isolated snow showers will be around with no accumulations expected. Northerly winds will gust to 20-25 mph later this evening, dropping wind chill values into the teens and 20s. Bundle up if you have plans to be out and about!
Tonight into Saturday morning will be bitterly cold. Temperatures will drop into the teens and low-20s with wind chill values in the single digits as we wake up Saturday morning. Highs will only warm into the 30s Saturday afternoon under sunny skies.
Mild temperatures will return Sunday into next week as highs return to the 50s. Rain chances will increase by the middle of the week.
