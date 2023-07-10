Good morning, the overnight rain continues for our Georgia communities and will wrap up by about 7am. Watch for wet roads for your morning commute in these locations. Additionally, patchy fog will be possible this morning. Overall, today will have beautiful weather as clouds decrease, becoming mostly sunny. Highs will range from 82-88 with slightly lower humidity. Tonight will be mild and mostly clear with lows in the low to mid-60s.
Tuesday will be a fantastic summer day with plentiful sunshine, low humidity for this time of year, and normal July highs near 90. The humidity will rise slightly on Wednesday, but it’ll still be tolerable. Once again, there will be a mostly sunny sky and hot highs in the low 90s.
Then, scattered showers/storms return on Thursday through the weekend. The humidity will also creep back up to very muggy with daily highs near 90 and morning time lows in the low 70s. The heat index may become a bigger factor by Friday around 100.