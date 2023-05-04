Good morning, today will be fantastic. The wind will finally die down. Expect a light northerly breeze at about 5-10mph. It’ll be a mostly sunny day with plentiful blue sky and sunshine in the morning and some afternoon/evening clouds mixed in. After a chilly start, the afternoon will be warm with highs from 70-75 for most locations. Tonight, clouds will gradually increase with lows from the mid-40s to low 50s.
Friday will be partly sunny early, turning mostly cloudy for the majority of the day. Highs will be near 68. A few morning and midday sprinkles will be possible, and then more scattered showers will happen after 4pm ET. The scattered showers/storms will continue overnight and on Saturday. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 75. Sunday will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few isolated showers will be possible.
Then, early next week will feature warm temperatures around the mid-80s, partly sunny skies, and daily hit or miss showers/storms.