Beautiful weather will continue this evening, with temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The low humidity will make for a great evening to be out and about. Tonight will be comfortable, with overnight lows dropping into the 50s.
Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with highs climbing back into the 80s. Pop-up showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening before fading away after sunset. The coverage of rain for your Friday will be about 30%.
Our eyes will be on the Atlantic this Memorial Day weekend as a low-pressure system develops off the Carolina coastline. This system will gradually move inland, bringing cloud cover and cooler temperatures to the Tennessee Valley. A few rain showers will be possible Saturday night into Sunday, especially for our northern communities. As of now, it appears that the heaviest rain will remain in the Carolinas through the weekend.
Memorial Day will be dry, with highs reaching the upper 70s.