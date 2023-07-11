Good morning, today will be a sunny and superb summer day. It will be mild in the morning, warm around midday, and seasonably hot in the afternoon from 85-90. The humidity will be lower for this time of year, so the summertime heat won’t feel as sweltering in the afternoon. Wind will be from the north to the northwest. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the low to mid-60s.
Wednesday will be hotter in the upper 80s to low 90s under a mostly sunny sky. The humidity will rise slightly on Wednesday, but it still won’t feel too bad. Then, the humidity will really increase for Thursday through the weekend with very muggy air. The higher humidity will also be paired with the return to daily scattered showers/storms. Highs for Thursday through next Monday will be around 90 with the peak heat index from about 98-102.