Happy Thursday! Another gorgeous spring day is in store for the Tennessee Valley, with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. Cloud cover will increase tonight as temperatures gradually drop into the 40s and 50s.
Friday will be mild, with on-and-off showers throughout the day. Winds will pick up from the south with gusts as high as 30 mph. Storm Alert Weather mode will be activated Friday night into Saturday morning as we track our next severe potential. The current timing looks to be between midnight and 6 AM ET, with impacts moving from west to east. Chattanooga and points westward will be under a level 2/5 risk, while areas to the east will be under a level 1/5 risk. This system will be very similar to the one that moved through last Friday, with the main threat being damaging wind gusts. Initially, a low-end tornado threat will exist for our western communities, but that threat will dwindle as the storms move eastward. Have a reliable way to receive severe alerts before bed on Friday night!
After the storms roll through, the remainder of Saturday will feature gusty winds and sunshine!