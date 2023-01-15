Happy Sunday! A beautiful day is in store for the Tennessee Valley, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s.
After a cold start Monday morning, temperatures will reach the mid-50s by the afternoon as warmer air settles back into the region. Our next weather maker will arrive Monday night into Tuesday. Rainfall amounts will be around half an inch with this first system.
The active pattern will continue Wednesday into Thursday as another round of rain moves into the area. This second system will have more moisture with rainfall amounts of 1-2" possible by Thursday morning. High temperatures will reach the 60s Tuesday through Thursday as our abnormally warm January continues.
Temperatures will turn slightly cooler into the weekend as highs return to the 50s. Another round of scattered showers will arrive late Saturday into Sunday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.