Happy Saturday! A few lingering snow showers will be around along the Tennessee/North Carolina line before ending this evening. Skies will clear out this evening as drier air moves in from the west. Bring your potted plants inside this evening as a Frost Advisory will be in effect until 9 AM Sunday. Overnight temperatures will range from the low to mid-30s, with some areas potentially dropping into the upper-20s.
Sunday and Monday will feature much warmer temperatures as highs return to the 70s. Temperatures will approach the 80-degree mark Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few afternoon showers possible. Rain chances will increase Wednesday night into Thursday as a low-pressure system approaches the region.
