Cloud cover will stick around tonight as temperatures slowly drop into the 50s. Areas of dense fog will develop after midnight, leading to pockets of reduced visibility through Wednesday morning. Be careful on your morning commute!
Wednesday will be a very warm January day as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. A few scattered showers will be possible throughout the day, but the main line of storms will move through between midnight and 8 AM Thursday. There will be a low-end threat of damaging wind gusts as the main line of storms moves through Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts of up to half an inch will be possible with this next system.
Conditions will improve by Thursday afternoon, with dry weather returning through Saturday!
