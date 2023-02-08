Happy Wednesday! Another unseasonably warm day is in store for the Tennessee Valley, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s this afternoon. Spotty rain showers will be possible throughout the day, especially for your morning commute.
Our main round of rain will arrive tonight into Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west. Ahead of the cold front, it will become breezy with wind gusts as high as 30-40 mph. Rain chances will increase after midnight and become more widespread Thursday morning. Conditions will improve by Thursday afternoon as drier air works into the area. Up to half an inch of rain will be possible.
Cooler air will arrive behind the cold front as highs drop back into the low 60s on Friday. The forecast becomes more interesting on Saturday as another system brings moisture into the area. There may be just enough cold air late Saturday for a rain/snow mix even in the valley. It will likely be too warm for any impacts, but we will watch this closely in the coming days!
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.