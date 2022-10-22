Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies with lows ranging from the low to mid-40s. It is shaping up to be a great evening to be out and about!
The warming trend will continue Sunday into Monday as high temperatures range from the mid to upper-70s. Rain chances will remain well to our west, but there will be a fair amount of cloud cover each day.
Our next chance of rain will finally arrive late Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the west. On-and-off showers will continue Tuesday night before tapering off Wednesday morning. There isn't going to be a ton of moisture with this next system, keeping rainfall amounts on the light side. Dry weather will resume Wednesday afternoon through Friday before rain chances return to the forecast this weekend.
