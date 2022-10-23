Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies with lows dropping back into the mid to upper-40s.
The warming trend will continue Monday into Tuesday as high temperatures range from the mid to upper-70s. Cloud cover will increase on Monday as our next weather maker moves across the Southern Plains.
Rain chances will finally arrive late Tuesday as a cold front moves through the area. Scattered showers will break out during the evening and continue into the overnight hours. A few strong thunderstorms will be possible, but the primary severe threat will remain to our west. Rainfall amounts of up to half of an inch will be possible. Conditions will clear out on Wednesday, with slightly cooler temperatures returning to the Tennessee Valley.
