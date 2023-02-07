Happy Tuesday! We are starting the day with cool temperatures in the 30s across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures will rebound quickly this afternoon, with highs topping out in the 60s. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day, but we will stay dry for your Tuesday.
Wednesday will be another unseasonably warm day, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s. There will be a few showers around, especially during the evening.
Our main round of rain will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west. Periods of rain will linger into Thursday afternoon before clearing by the evening. Up to half an inch of rainfall will be possible with this system. It will also be quite breezy on Thursday, with wind gusts as high as 30-35 mph.
Cooler air will arrive behind the cold front as highs drop back into the low 60s on Friday. Lingering moisture could lead to a few high-elevation snow showers Friday night into Saturday morning. Any accumulation would be light and non-impactful.
