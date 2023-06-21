Happy Wednesday! Periods of rain and storms will continue today as low pressure rotates just south of the Tennessee Valley. Localized heavy rain will be possible, with some areas picking up over 1-2" of rain through this evening. A few storms may develop this afternoon but should remain below severe limits. The cloud cover and high rain chance will keep high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will dwindle tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 60s.
Stormy weather will continue Thursday as low pressure continues to meander across the Southeast. Periods of heavy rain and storms will ramp up during the afternoon and evening before fading overnight. High temperatures will be 10-15 degrees below normal, with highs in the low 70s.
The pattern will shift on Friday as widespread rain chances move out of the area. There will be the chance of pop-up afternoon storms, but a fair amount of sunshine will peek through during the day. This weekend is trending drier and much warmer, with temperatures returning to the upper 80s.