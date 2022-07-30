Showers and storms will continue tonight before gradually tapering off after 2 AM. Low temperatures will range from 70-75 degrees.
Sunday and Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies, keeping temperatures in the 80s. Showers and storms will be around each day as a cold front remains in the area. There will be dry periods through Monday with just enough peeks of sunshine to get in a few outdoor activities.
Storm chances will continue Tuesday, with highs returning to the 90s. Rain chances will dwindle by the middle of the week, with temperatures ramping up into the mid-90s.
