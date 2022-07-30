Local 3 Meteorologist Clay Smith has your Saturday evening forecast

Showers and storms will continue tonight before gradually tapering off after 2 AM. Low temperatures will range from 70-75 degrees.

Sunday and Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies, keeping temperatures in the 80s. Showers and storms will be around each day as a cold front remains in the area. There will be dry periods through Monday with just enough peeks of sunshine to get in a few outdoor activities.

Chance of Rain

Storm chances will continue Tuesday, with highs returning to the 90s. Rain chances will dwindle by the middle of the week, with temperatures ramping up into the mid-90s.

Clay joined the Local 3 Weather Storm Alert Team as the weekend meteorologist and reporter in June of 2021. He came to Local 3 from WABG Channel 6 in Greenville, Mississippi where he served as the morning meteorologist for 2 years.

